DAOBet One Day Trading Volume Tops $201.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $406,494.07 and $201.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.19 or 0.01459104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00416245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

