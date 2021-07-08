DAOstack Price Tops $0.0716 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $230,206.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

