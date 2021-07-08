Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.45. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 218,097,391 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

