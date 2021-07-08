Dash Price Tops $122.18 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $122.18 or 0.00374981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $406.96 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003227 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.30 or 0.01716520 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,221,713 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

