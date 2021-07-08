DATA Achieves Market Cap of $5.69 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $349,187.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00056807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00933344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044020 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

