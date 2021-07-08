Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen Sells 18,379 Shares

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $115,420.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DAIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. Data I/O Co. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

