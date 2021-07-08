Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $2.61 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $6,509.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

