Datum (DAT) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Datum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $36,890.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Datum

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

