DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $946,724.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00403193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,842.69 or 0.99974406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010696 BTC.

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

