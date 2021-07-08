Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$13.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

