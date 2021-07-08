DDKoin Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $894,959.47 and approximately $14,572.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008241 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002795 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004404 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

