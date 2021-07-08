DEAPcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.06 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $25.71 million and $3.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00870938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00044131 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,121,583,229 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

