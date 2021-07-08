Decentral Games Reaches Market Cap of $32.93 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and $333,416.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $115.94 or 0.00352536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00125430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00165302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,820.09 or 0.99795331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00962141 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,986 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

