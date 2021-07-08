DeepBrain Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $411,227.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $411,227.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046029 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

