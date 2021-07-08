Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Hits $23.87 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $23.87 million and $1.40 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00163022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,382.49 or 0.99161441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00940908 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

