DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.85 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 40.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $400.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037167 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,528,652 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

