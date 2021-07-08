Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after buying an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,794,000 after buying an additional 202,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 784,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,386,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company stock opened at $351.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

