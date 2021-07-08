DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $465,051.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $465,051.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00124145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00167803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,700.09 or 0.99645430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00939979 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,671,693 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

