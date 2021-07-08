DeHive (DHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $501,277.04

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $501,277.04 and $829,040.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,722 coins and its circulating supply is 742,340 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

