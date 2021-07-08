Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 5.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.66% of Dell Technologies worth $444,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,824,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $176,300,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,094,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock worth $310,329,883. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

