DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.44.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

