DePay (DEPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One DePay coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $46,088.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00125430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00165302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,820.09 or 0.99795331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00962141 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.