Desire (DSR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,470.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Desire has a market cap of $43,795.94 and approximately $14,470.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,806.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.23 or 0.06551249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.95 or 0.01505661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00402389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00152551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.69 or 0.00626979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00427086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00340991 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

