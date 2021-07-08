Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.22% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €58.66 ($69.01). 1,964,069 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.