Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPSGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

