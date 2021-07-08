Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.74. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 13,628 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.79.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$436.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.