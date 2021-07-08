DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $279.63

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.63 ($3.65) and traded as low as GBX 276.50 ($3.61). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.64), with a volume of 120,019 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £719.61 million and a P/E ratio of -27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.63.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

