Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $17,933.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00006480 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109239 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,611,493 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

