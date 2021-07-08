Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,360%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $16.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of FANG opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

