Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 30,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 690,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
