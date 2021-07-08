Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 231.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469,908 shares during the quarter. Diginex makes up 1.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 5.64% of Diginex worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diginex by 435.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diginex in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Diginex in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

EQOS stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 17,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,350. Diginex Limited has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

