Digital Reserve Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $281,036.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00175139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

