DigitalBits Price Up 70.6% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and $2.09 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00376245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01649557 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,997,230 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, "DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. "

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

