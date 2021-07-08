DigixDAO (DGD) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and $157,261.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $407.55 or 0.01235446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00901316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 87,481 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

