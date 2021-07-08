DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Trading Down 0.3%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 54,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 70,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

