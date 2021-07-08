disBalancer Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.26 million and $255,891.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00170414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,789.50 or 1.00281573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.49 or 0.00974050 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,550,611 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.