DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.13% of DISH Network worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in DISH Network by 6.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 17,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,493. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

