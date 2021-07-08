DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Trading 20% Lower This Week

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. DOGEFI has a total market capitalization of $320,001.27 and approximately $12.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DOGEFI has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00119662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.36 or 0.99999428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00942131 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army

