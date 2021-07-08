DOGGY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.06 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $20.17 million and $5.06 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.55 or 0.99946827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00946202 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,086,926,732 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

