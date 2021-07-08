Donut (DONUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $184,326.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $845,019.79 and $184,326.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

