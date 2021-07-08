DopeCoin (DOPE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,654.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $536,933.74 and approximately $13,654.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00392933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

