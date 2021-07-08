DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,422. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $290.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

