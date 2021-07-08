DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $290.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.14.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

