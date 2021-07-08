DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007521 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

