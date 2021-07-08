Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $7.86 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.14 or 0.00925817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

