DXdao Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $227.80 or 0.00694476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $227,647.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00229244 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

