Dynamic (DYN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,109.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $3,109.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,061.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.18 or 0.06415781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.96 or 0.01457746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00393887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00147123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00622546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00417094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00328623 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars.

