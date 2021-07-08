Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,504.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.57 or 0.06662334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.35 or 0.01496264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00399697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00153908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.99 or 0.00630641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00420072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00344838 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.