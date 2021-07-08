Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $574.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

