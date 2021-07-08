eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 7th Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,099,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 560,932 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 1.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.66% of eBay worth $1,114,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.